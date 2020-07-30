King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby contender King Guillermo has arrived at Churchill Downs.

The Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner arrived in Louisville on July 27 and got his first taste of the track Wednesday morning in front of his owner, five-time MLB All-Star Victor Martinez.

King Guillermo has had an unusual racing schedule ahead of the September 5 Kentucky Derby. His last start came on May 2, a second-place finish in a division of the Arkansas Derby (G1). That gives him four months of rest before the Run for the Roses.

He last breezed July 25 at Gulfstream Park, covering five furlongs on a fast track in 1:00.11.

King Guillermo is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

