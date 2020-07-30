Advertisement

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

Health leaders say wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but, it turns out, wearing it properly, not to mention keeping up with it, is a little more complicated.

For Charlie Clark, necessity was the mother of invention. After being kicked out of Costco for not wearing a mask, he wanted to make sure he never forgot it again.

“I grabbed my wife’s sewing kit and sewed a mask to my hat so I never forgot it again,” Clark said.

It wasn’t much to look at, but the idea was a good one and, with the help of his neighbor, they developed a nicer version of Charlie’s brainchild and MASKkap was born.

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap
Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap(MASKkap)

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”

“You simply snap it around the ear loops, wear your mask like normal, then drop it down when you’re done.”

To keep up with demand, Charlie’s company is producing about 1,500 maskies a day. Many of which, are being bought by schools across the commonwealth to protect both students and staff.

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”
In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”(MASKkap)

“It’s a way to help make sure that teachers don’t get the virus because they had to pick up a dirty mask,” Clark said. “Maybe that child doesn’t grab the wrong mask by accident. It’s a convenience factor, of course, but it’s also helping to cut down on cross-contamination from all surfaces.”

You can get a mask at any Kentucky Branded location or online at maskkap.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thursday, activists against child trafficking took to Frankfort to ask lawmakers to help protect Kentucky’s children.

State

Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program testified before state lawmakers Thursday morning.

National

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act.

News

WATCH | Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 4 hours ago
Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Latest News

News

WATCH | Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

News

WATCH | Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

News

WATCH | Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

News

WATCH | Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Anna Hawkins (July 30, 2020)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Anna Hawkins (July 30, 2020)

News

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

More arrests expected in deadly Lexington shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.