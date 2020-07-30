Lexington Police Department says 2020 has brought an uptick in homicides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say more homicides are happening in the city. We’re now at 19 homicides, which is six more than this time last year.

“Currently we’re sitting at 19 homicides, whereas last year we had 13 at this time,” said Lexington Police Lt. Paul Boyles.

Recent crime scenes have been at the intersection of Broadway and Loudon, outside a motel on Newton Court, and in a residential area on Martha Court.

“They’re all over,” Lt. Boyles said. “Really there’s no specific area where our homicides have occurred.”

Police say the homicides were specifically targeted to the victims and not random acts of violence.

“Cause from a variety of factors, domestic violence as well as narcotics transactions that turned violent,” Lt. Boyles said.

Police say they have found no evidence indicating the homicides were related to COVID-19. Although homicides are up, police say Lexington is a safe city.

“This is something that I tell my wife all the time-- for a city its size we don’t have near the crime statistics that other comparable cities have,” Boyles said.

Overall, police say most people should not be alarmed.

“My advice to most people is if you’re not engaged in criminal activity, there’s a very high probability that criminal activity won’t find you, at least not the violent type that we’re talking about, shootings and homicides,” Boyles said.

The Lexington Police Department says all officers are trained to assist domestic violence victims by connecting them with resources to get out of harmful situations.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.