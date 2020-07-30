Advertisement

Logan County woman mistakenly planted seeds from China and this is what happened

This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.
This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.(Tiffany Lowery)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

“I didn’t realize it was a thing until I saw it on the news,” Tiffany Lowery said.

The image she shared with 13 News shows seeds and a package with Chinese postage, similar to what has been shared by various news outlets and officials.

Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.
Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.(Anonymous)

After receiving the seeds she planted them, and a plant sprouted in a pot near her house.

“I planted them not realizing it was a bad thing. I was in a gift giving group on Facebook and thought it was from one of the members.”

Lowery said once she realized the seeds were not to be planted, she contacted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. According to Lowery, KDA told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash. She tried to burn the plant, but said it was difficult, so has triple bagged it, but has not thrown it in the trash yet.

Meanwhile, KDA has released a statement to 13 News regarding guidance on what to do with plants that have sprouted from the seeds. The department is still waiting on advisement from the USDA-APHIS on the matter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we reached out again to USDA-APHIS for further guidance on what to do with plant material,” said Sean Southard, Director of Communications for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

“We encourage all those who have received unsolicited seeds to bag the seeds and send them to USDA-APHIS Plant Protection Quarantine in Hebron, Kentucky. We have been in communication with USDA-APHIS and they continue to investigate this matter. We expect further guidance soon from USDA and once we have that, we will certainly communicate it to the public,” explained Southard.

Individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds should put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at (502) 573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.

MORE: Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

More arrests expected in deadly Lexington shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.

News

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain set to increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Today is a big turning point for us. We are about to enter a very wet run in the world of weather.

Latest News

State

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Sports

King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

News

Sheriff: One dead in Laurel County roadside shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly roadside shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JOE KAY
Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak.

News

Lexington doctor believes telehealth services will remain important part of healthcare after pandemic is over

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Telehealth services have been a part of healthcare for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic really highlights their benefits.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.