Advertisement

Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak.
Cincinnati ends its 4-game skid.
Cincinnati ends its 4-game skid.(Cincinnati Reds)
By JOE KAY
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 12-7.

Sonny Gray extended his major league record to 35 consecutive starts allowing six hits or less.

With their virus worries behind them, the Reds had their starting lineup on the field for the first time this season and it produced their biggest splurge.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
He is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Sports

Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He averaged 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, both team highs.

News

KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente and WKYT News Staff
Commissioner Julian Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Transylvania University moving some fall sports to spring due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Transylvania University is moving some of its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.

Sports

Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The win secures Enable a spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

Sports

Lynn Bowden Jr. signs rookie contract with Las Vegas

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday.

Sports

Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago