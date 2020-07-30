Advertisement

Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday, activists against child trafficking took to Frankfort to ask lawmakers to help protect Kentucky’s children.

“They can’t speak for themselves, they can’t gather like we can,” said Jenn Cranney, Operation Underground Railroad. “We’re raising awareness to parents to watch your kids’ stuff and don’t let them talk to strangers online.”

Supporters were asked to wear blue as they gathered on the steps of the capitol building to listen to speakers tell their stories and share their experiences.

“Year to year we are investigating 200-250 cases of child trafficking and that’s barely scratching the surface,” Cara Starns, Safe Passage for Children. “We have over 10,000 in foster care, 1-3 runaways are picked up by a trafficker within 48 hours, so the fact that one case is one too much, but we are still barely scratching the surface here.”

Thursday’s event was one of 49 events held around the globe to raise awareness of child trafficking on “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.‘”

“We’re asking our officials, our schools, our representatives, our law enforcement to do what is really uncomfortable and to take a look into child trafficking,” Starns said.

Event organizers say their goal is to raise awareness and ask lawmakers to do their part in ending child trafficking.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19. Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

State

Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program testified before state lawmakers Thursday morning.

National

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act.

News

WATCH | Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 4 hours ago
Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Latest News

News

WATCH | Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

News

WATCH | Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

News

WATCH | Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

News

WATCH | Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Anna Hawkins (July 30, 2020)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Anna Hawkins (July 30, 2020)

News

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

More arrests expected in deadly Lexington shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.