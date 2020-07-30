The Breakdown with Mandi Martin on nurses coping with stress

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Coronavirus has added stress to our lives, and perhaps no one experiences that more on the job than the nurses in the trenches of health care. Mandi Martin has 15-years in the medical field, including work in long-term care, critical care, and acute care settings. She also serves on the Bluegrass Chapter of the Kentucky Nurses Association. She joins us tonight for a live discussion of the challenges facing today’s nurses, 6:30 on The CW Lexington.

