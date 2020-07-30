Advertisement

Watch: Bear climbs onto porch in Harlan County

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Check this out! Eastern Kentucky has seen another bear sighting.

WYMT received videos Wednesday from David and Sharon Kennedy of a bear approaching and climbing onto their porch in Cumberland.

To report a bear sighting in your area call the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife or 1-800-25-ALERT.

You can find more information on bears here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Lake Cumberland has health officials concerned

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

The Breakdown with Mandi Martin on nurses coping with stress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus has added stress to many people's lives, and certainly nurses in the trenches of health care are feeling that stress. How are they coping, and facing these challenges.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rounds of heavy rain may cause high water issues for some.

News

Oprah features Breonna Taylor on cover of ‘O’ magazine

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cover has Taylor’s date of birth and death in addition to a quote by Oprah that reads, “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

Latest News

State

Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thursday, activists against child trafficking took to Frankfort to ask lawmakers to help protect Kentucky’s children.

State

Lexington man’s invention curbs cross-contamination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19. Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

State

Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program testified before state lawmakers Thursday morning.

National

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act.

News

WATCH | Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 7 hours ago
Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

News

WATCH | Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'