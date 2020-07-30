WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Gov. Beshear reported 659 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 29,386 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.66 percent positivity rate, which is down from Wednesday.
The governor believes the state is seeing a pause in the escalation of the virus and says wearing masks have contributed to that.
There were seven reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 731.
Gov. Beshear says 587 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are currently 110 people in the ICU.
