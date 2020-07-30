WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 659 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 29,386 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.66 percent positivity rate, which is down from Wednesday.

The governor believes the state is seeing a pause in the escalation of the virus and says wearing masks have contributed to that.

There were seven reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 731.

Gov. Beshear says 587 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are currently 110 people in the ICU.

He is calling on companies to continue allowing their employees to work from home when possible. He says too many are going back to work. @WKYT — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) July 30, 2020

