Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While some dry time will appear today and parts of tomorrow, heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, keeping a flood threat and bringing in the potential for strong to severe storms as well.

For your Friday, morning temperatures start on a mild note in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are out and about this morning, but generally, the flood threat has diminished for the time being, but won’t be staying that way. We’ll feature some dry times through this afternoon, but then by this evening and into tonight, more rounds of torrential rainfall and thunderstorms will once again increase across the region. This could renew the flood threat as another couple inches are possible. Highs today will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By Saturday, another low-pressure system will track into the region. This system will bring an increased risk for strong to severe storms throughout the day on Saturday, and with the track of the low, strong/damaging winds will be likely with a few spin-ups possible. Even outside of the severe threat, we will continue to see very heavy rainfall, which could also extend the flood threat. Morning temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s. By the afternoon, highs will reach into the lower 80s.

Heavy showers continue our flood threat with strong to severe storms moving in for Saturday. (WKYT)

We’ll keep showers continuing through Sunday, but more on the scattered side with the flood threat slowly diminishing along with it, but unfortunately, our pattern stays active through most of next week as well. Daily rain chances will stick around, but most days will be isolated to scattered storm chances where we will still have plenty of dry times as well. Highs will stay well below average for this time of year as well with highs only topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s most days until the latter half of this next week when we could feature mid-80s again.

