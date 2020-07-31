Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A Flash Flood Watch is out for much of the region into Saturday. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to push across the region as another low works in from the southwest. Another 1″-3″ of rain will be possible, with locally higher amounts.

Some of the storms later tonight into Saturday may also be on the strong to severe side. There is the threat for damaging winds and a brief spin up, mainly during Saturday afternoon.

Showers and storms will be around into the first part of next week as a deep trough dives into the eastern part of the country.

Temps will continue to run below normal through most of next week.

