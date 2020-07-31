Davis scores 34, Lakers top Clippers 103-101

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showed some rust. They knocked it off with time to spare.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, James had the go-ahead basket with 12.8 seconds left and the Lakers moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs by topping the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101 in the second game of the NBA’s re-opening doubleheader.

James had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, who are now 6 1/2 games ahead of the Clippers in the West with seven games remaining.

Paul George had 30 points for the Clippers.

