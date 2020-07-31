FCPS summer meal distribution taking one-week break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools is taking a week off from its meal distribution program.

They will not be handing out meals on August 3 or August 5.

Free boxed lunches will be available again on Mondays and Wednesdays through August 19.

They’re available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students 18 and younger.

Here’s the full schedule:

FCPS Summer Meals by WKYT on Scribd

