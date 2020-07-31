FCPS summer meal distribution taking one-week break
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools is taking a week off from its meal distribution program.
They will not be handing out meals on August 3 or August 5.
Free boxed lunches will be available again on Mondays and Wednesdays through August 19.
They’re available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students 18 and younger.
Here’s the full schedule:
FCPS Summer Meals by WKYT on Scribd
