Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Bourbon County man

Officials have issued a Golden Alert for Billy G. Dale in Bourbon County.
Officials have issued a Golden Alert for Billy G. Dale in Bourbon County.(Bourbon County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Billy G. Dale.

Officials say Dale left his home in the Little Rock community of Bourbon County around 11 a.m. in his 2009 red Ford F250 truck.

The truck has red lettering “Big Red” across the front windshield and the license plate registered to the truck is 980JYG out of Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says Dale was last seen wearing blue work pants and a white polo shirt with a black stripe horizontally.

Dale has been diagnosed with Dementia as well as other medical issues that require daily medicine administration, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials ask that if you see him, call 911 and report his location.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

News

KSP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on the Old Cumberland Parkway Wednesday night.

News

Rockcastle County man arrested after leading deputies on a four-county chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Rockcastle County man was arrested early Thursday morning after a four-county police chase.

Lexington

Group raises money, present $600 tip to Lexington server

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
This act of kindness stated with a post on Facebook and a little more than a day later dozens of people had pitched in hundreds of dollars to help out someone they’ve never met.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates | Schools face high cost to start new year

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WKYT Investigates | Schools face high cost to start new year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The price to keep kids healthy at school is the highest it’s ever been.

News

Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Gov. Beshear reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Lexington Police Department says 2020 has brought an uptick in homicides

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington police say there’s a slight uptick in the number of homicides this year.

Regional

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Lake Cumberland has health officials concerned

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.