Golden Alert issued for Bourbon County man

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Billy G. Dale.

Officials say Dale left his home in the Little Rock community of Bourbon County around 11 a.m. in his 2009 red Ford F250 truck.

The truck has red lettering “Big Red” across the front windshield and the license plate registered to the truck is 980JYG out of Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says Dale was last seen wearing blue work pants and a white polo shirt with a black stripe horizontally.

Dale has been diagnosed with Dementia as well as other medical issues that require daily medicine administration, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials ask that if you see him, call 911 and report his location.

