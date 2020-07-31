Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 cases pass 30K, positivity rate decreases for third straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 778 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 30,151 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.43 percent positivity rate, which has decreased for the third straight day.

“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” said Gov. Beshear.

There were four reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 735.

The deaths reported Friday include a 75-year-old man from Fayette County; an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Perry County; and an 80-year-old woman from Taylor County.

Of the newly reported cases Friday, 23 were from children ages five and younger.

As of Friday, there have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and at least 7,481 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Sadly, we are also reporting four new deaths,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky, we know what it takes. Let’s mask up.”

