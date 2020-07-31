Advertisement

Hope Center needs donations to continue helping homeless during pandemic

By Andrea Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With many social safety-net programs shut down right now due to the pandemic, Lexington’s homeless population is struggling to make ends meet.

That’s why the Hope Center’s Hope-Mobile is on the move, as the pandemic rolls on.

With many social safety-net programs shut down right now due to the pandemic, Lexington’s homeless population is struggling to make ends meet. That’s why the Hope Center’s Hope-Mobile is on the move, as the pandemic rolls on.
With many social safety-net programs shut down right now due to the pandemic, Lexington’s homeless population is struggling to make ends meet. That’s why the Hope Center’s Hope-Mobile is on the move, as the pandemic rolls on.(WKYT)

The RV travels to different churches across the city every Monday through Friday to give out essential items to folks in need.

The Hope-Mobile team includes a nurse and a caseworker that can provide referrals for other services, like healthcare and financial assistance.

Carrie Thayer, the director of development at the Hope Center says, in order to continue providing these services, they need help.

They’re asking for donations right now of sandwiches, sack lunches, bottled water, disposable masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer.

Items can be dropped off at the Hope Center’s emergency shelter on West Loudon Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS summer meal distribution taking one-week break

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Schools is taking a week off from its meal distribution program.

Sports

Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

Sports

Davis scores 34, Lakers top Clippers 103-101

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
Anthony Davis scored 34 points, adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Regional

Lincoln County Schools giving free school supplies to all of its students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Students in Lincoln County will be getting free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.

News

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

One person injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 26-year-old man is in the hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through this weekend with strong to potentially severe storms showing up for Saturday.

News

Lawsuit filed following deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A lawsuit claims the company that owns a pipeline in Lincoln County did not properly inspect and repair the line before an explosion last year.