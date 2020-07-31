Hope Center needs donations to continue helping homeless during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With many social safety-net programs shut down right now due to the pandemic, Lexington’s homeless population is struggling to make ends meet.

That’s why the Hope Center’s Hope-Mobile is on the move, as the pandemic rolls on.

The RV travels to different churches across the city every Monday through Friday to give out essential items to folks in need.

The Hope-Mobile team includes a nurse and a caseworker that can provide referrals for other services, like healthcare and financial assistance.

Carrie Thayer, the director of development at the Hope Center says, in order to continue providing these services, they need help.

They’re asking for donations right now of sandwiches, sack lunches, bottled water, disposable masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer.

Items can be dropped off at the Hope Center’s emergency shelter on West Loudon Avenue.

