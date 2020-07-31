Advertisement

In-person unemployment help in Frankfort canceled Friday after worker develops COVID symptoms

According to the Labor Cabinet, an employee at the Unemployment Office has developed symptoms related to COVID-19.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In-person Friday appointments for unemployment help in Frankfort have been canceled.

According to the Labor Cabinet, an employee at the Unemployment Office has developed symptoms related to COVID-19.

After contact-tracing was done, the Labor Cabinet says seven employees are now isolating, but will still work from home until they get the test results back.

People who had in-person appointments will now be contacted over the phone at the originally scheduled time of their appointment.

