Advertisement

Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.
Joe Burrow signs with Cincinnati.
Joe Burrow signs with Cincinnati.(Cincinnati Bengals)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WKYT) - The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made it official with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday morning at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his contract is worth $36.1M and he will receive his $23.88 million signing bonus from the Bengals within 15 days of executing his contract.

Last year at LSU, he won the Heisman Trophy and set numerous SEC and NCAA records, en route to a perfect 15-0 season and national championship.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Davis scores 34, Lakers top Clippers 103-101

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
Anthony Davis scored 34 points, adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

News

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Sports

King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

Sports

Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By JOE KAY
Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak.

Latest News

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Sports

Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He averaged 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, both team highs.

News

KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente and WKYT News Staff
Commissioner Julian Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Transylvania University moving some fall sports to spring due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Transylvania University is moving some of its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.