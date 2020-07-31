Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKYT) - The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made it official with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday morning at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his contract is worth $36.1M and he will receive his $23.88 million signing bonus from the Bengals within 15 days of executing his contract.

Last year at LSU, he won the Heisman Trophy and set numerous SEC and NCAA records, en route to a perfect 15-0 season and national championship.

