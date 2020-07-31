KSP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on the Old Cumberland Parkway Wednesday night.

According to KSP, 67-year-old George Cagle was operating a 1997 Harley Davison motorcycle when he lost control and struck a road sign head on. KSP says he was traveling west on Old Cumberland Parkway when the crash happened around 9:51 p.m.

According to KSP, Cagle was air lifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Cagle’s passenger, 56-year-old Rhonda Sturgill, was also air lifted to the UK Medical Center with significant injuries.

