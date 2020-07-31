Advertisement

Lawsuit filed following deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A lawsuit claims the company that owns a pipeline in Lincoln County did not properly inspect and repair the line before an explosion last year.

Our news partners at the Herald Leader report the lawsuit names 80 people who suffered injuries or property damage in the blast. One woman was killed.

A report from the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration in April said there were defects in the pipeline.

The lawsuit alleges several failures by Enbridge, Texas Eastern Transmission and more.

