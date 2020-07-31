Lincoln County Schools giving free school supplies to all of its students

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Lincoln County will be getting free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Michael Rowe says the district made the decision in an effort to help relieve the burden on families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our families have enough to worry about right now in all facets of life,” said Rowe. “Our leadership team decided that it would be a great relief to our students and their families if we could provide all of the school supplies this year.”

The Lincoln County School district is comprised of five elementary schools (Crab Orchard, Highland, Hustonville, Stanford and Waynesburg), Lincoln County Middle School and Lincoln County High School. The supplies for students at all seven schools will be provided by the district this year.

Superintendent Rowe continued, “We realize that some civic groups and churches like to help our schools and we will still coordinate those efforts with our schools to make sure we are not duplicating each other. We greatly appreciate the support we receive from PTO’s, churches and other donors. We still want them to be able to donate like usual, and the district will supplement the rest.”

The Lincoln County School district is currently scheduled to start school on August 26. The current plan is to offer students two different options: Option 1, in-person school and Option 2, Patriot Learning Academy.

The district conducted a personal survey with the parents/guardians of students in the district. As of today, there have been 2,900 responses and 65% of the responses have shown a preference to return to in-person school on August 26.

There will be a special-called meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education held on August 6 to discuss the school calendar and the plans for returning to school.

