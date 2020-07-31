Advertisement

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

It was August 1, 2019, when a gas pipeline ruptured and then exploded in the Moreland community.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)
This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)(WKYT)

The early morning blast killed 58-year-old Lisa Derringer and left six others injured, including a deputy sheriff who risked his life to save an elderly couple.

The area looks much different than it did a year ago.

A day before the pipeline ruptured last year, it was a crowded neighborhood, now, just a few homes remain and it’s mostly grasslands.

Derringer’s family has sued Enbridge and its parent company who owns and operates the pipeline and now we have learned of another lawsuit representing 80 others impacted by what happened.

“Some people thought the end of the world was happening,” said the plaintiff’s attorney, Ephraim Helton. “There was one family that huddled and felt the rapture was here.”

The cause of the explosion has been under investigation by Enbridge and the National Transportation Safety Board. No final report has been issued yet.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they provided security, paid for by Enbridge, in the neighborhood close to the blast site for 10 months after the explosion.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Regional

Lincoln County Schools giving free school supplies to all of its students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Students in Lincoln County will be getting free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.

News

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

One person injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 26-year-old man is in the hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through this weekend with strong to potentially severe storms showing up for Saturday.

News

Lawsuit filed following deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A lawsuit claims the company that owns a pipeline in Lincoln County did not properly inspect and repair the line before an explosion last year.

News

President Trump talks of delaying Election Day; UK law professor says it won’t happen

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
President Trump tweeted the upcoming election will be ”the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

News

Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on the Old Cumberland Parkway Wednesday night.

News

Golden Alert issued for Bourbon County man

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Billy G. Dale.