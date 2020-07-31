Police investigating shooting in Lexington
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting downtown.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, June 31 on Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.
There is a heavy police presence including Kentucky State Troopers.
We don’t know much about the shooting at this time, but we do have a crew on scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the morning.
