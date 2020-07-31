Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Lexington

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 31
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 31
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting downtown.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, June 31 on Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.

There is a heavy police presence including Kentucky State Troopers.

We don’t know much about the shooting at this time, but we do have a crew on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the morning.

WKYT News at 6:00 PM