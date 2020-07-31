Advertisement

President Trump talks of delaying Election Day; UK law professor says it won’t happen

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Trump tweeted the upcoming election will be ”the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

He’s spoken about universal mail-in voting concerns, but does he have the power to rearrange dates on America’s calendar?

UK Law Professor Joshua A. Douglas says no.

“The Constitution gives Congress the authority to determine the date of the presidential election,” he said.

In 2020, nothing is surprising, however, Douglas said there’s no ifs, ands or buts on this issue.

“Martial law does not suspend the Constitution, the president simply has zero legal authority to delay the election,” he said.

Douglas noted that the country held elections during wars and the Spanish Flu, but in places like Kentucky, where there’s a surge in cases, how will voting change?

“I believe that we should have no excuse absentee ballots just like we did in the primary, I believe that we ought to have early voting, I believe that we should have more polling locations open this time around,” Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said he’s leaning toward reducing the amount of mail-in ballots and increasing in-person voting come November.

Douglas said mail-in voting is the safest way.

“Tons of states have been doing it for years without any fraud concerns,” he said, pointing out red states like Utah and Arizona have nearly 100 percent of ballots cast by mail.

President Trump said he doesn’t want to wait for results.

“I don’t want to see that take place in a week, after November 3rd, or a month,” he said.

