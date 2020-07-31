Advertisement

Rowan County Schools working to help students with internet for virtual learning

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) --

The upcoming school year is set to be one everyone will surely remember -- the same can be said for Rowan County. The district has spent all summer sculpting options parents and students will be able to take advantage of when school is back in session.

Superintendent John Maxey says students will have three options in the 2020-2021 school year. The first is in-person lessons, the second is a mix between online and in-person when needed and the third is strictly online.

"We have about 90% of students registered right now and it is split 50-50," Maxey told WKYT's Nick Oliver. "We have about 50% returning in-person and about 50% choosing the virtual option."

The district says they still have more to accomplish ahead of their August 26 first day of school. One challenge revolves around internet -- or the lack of in parts of rural Rowan County.

Maxey says the district is now working with internet providers to facilitate either free or low-cost internet for those that need it. Others have requested physical worksheets instead of online learning.

“We don’t want a family to have to choose an option based on their internet capabilities,” said Maxey. The Superintendant would also say, “This is unique to all of us and we are trying to figure out what our families really need out there because we don’t want anyone to slip through the cracks.”

Talks continue with internet companies while Maxey hopes to have things in concrete ahead the start of school.

