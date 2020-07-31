UPDATE: Lexington police identify officer, suspect involved in Friday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has identified the individuals in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

According to a press release from the department, Officer Miller Owens shot Darion D. Worfolk as Worfolk during a foot pursuit in the area of Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.

Officer Owens has reportedly been employed with the police department since March of 2017.

Police say Worfolk remains in the hospital but is stable. He will be taken to the Fayette County Detention Center upon his release.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lexington.

It happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday, July 31 near East Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said officers were called for a report of a man with a gun.

When the responding officer arrived, Chief Weathers said the officer told a 26-year-old man matching the subject’s description to show his hands. Weathers said the man did not comply with multiple verbal commands to stop and ran from the officer.

There was a brief foot chase before the officer fired shots, hitting the man, according to Weathers. The man suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the front hip.

Lexington police said officers called for EMS and helped the man until paramedics transported him to the hospital.

Chief Weathers said officers recovered a gun at the scene that they believe belonged to the subject.

While our crew was out at the scene, we talked to his sister, Diamonique Mitchell. Mitchell told us she found out about the shooting by someone’s Facebook live video when she heard them saying his name.

“I just didn’t know if my brother was dead or alive until they put him in the back of the ambulance and he poked his head up,” Mitchell.

Mitchell told us she also wants to know why her brother was shot if he was running.

“I understand as a police officer you have to do your job, but, I mean, everybody’s human, just like everybody else is human,” Mitchell said. “There’s certain procedures that they train you to do when you go to the police academy. And I’m pretty sure it’s not that ‘oh, he’s running’ and still to shoot.”

The man faces charges of fleeing and evading, menacing, trafficking a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lexington police said the incident was caught on body camera and is being investigated by Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team. The Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will also conduct an internal investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment pending results from the investigation. The officer is white and the subject is Black, Weathers said.

Chief Lawrence Weathers said the officer has been with the department since 2017. He said based on initial information, it appears the officer followed the department’s protocols, but an investigation is still being conducted.

