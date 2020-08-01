Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking Saturday’s severe weather threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe storms will move through parts of the Commonwealth this evening with a localized flood risk continuing as well.

For your evening and night ahead, you’ll want to keep that rain gear handy if you plan to be out. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across our region through much of this evening before becoming more isolated into tonight. A few storms may even be on the strong to severe side producing strong/damaging winds, hail, and we can’t rule out a quick spin-up. As we move into tonight, the severe threat should start to diminish across the region, with some drier times returning. Temperatures tonight will only fall into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will return throughout the day, but none should become severe, and we’ll still feature plenty of dry time throughout the day as well. During afternoon hours, highs will reach the mid to lower 80s with a mix of the sun in there as well.

We’ll keep our pattern relatively active as we continue through next week with another system bringing showers and thunderstorms on Monday and then isolated rain chances remaining around through the rest of the week. Even with a semi-active pattern, we’ll still feature plenty of dry time in the forecast into the middle of the week. This first full week of August also looks to stay on a somewhat “cooler” side, with most days featuring highs only in the lower 80s and upper 70s. It’s not until next weekend that we may see the mid-80s return again.

