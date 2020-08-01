Amy McGrath kicks off statewide voter campaign initiative in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

With less than one hundred days until election day, many campaigns are revving up. Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath started the morning at the Fayette Courthouse in Lexington. She’s focusing on helping previously disenfranchised voters get registered.

"I mean this is so important we are in the middle of a pandemic right now and a lot of people are not sure how they can vote, and gosh this is probably the most important election of our lifetime," McGrath says.

McGrath says many Americans with non-violent drug offenses have been disenfranchised in the past, including former UK basketball player Rex Chapman.

"When you're in rehab like a lot of these guys out here today, man it's lonely, you're at the bottom, seeing these ladies come out here today and get a piece of their life back is empowering," Chapman says.

McGrath is calling for no-excuse absentee balloting. She says nobody should have to put their lives on the line to vote.

"My 79-year-old mom should not have to put her life on the line to vote in this election. This is America. I voted by mail for 24 years in the military, it works just fine," McGrath says.

Lexington isn't the only stop. McGrath is also visiting Louisville, Hopkinsville, and Owensboro.

Right now, it's not entirely clear what Kentucky's general election will look like. Options could include mail-in ballots, early voting, and more polling locations compared to what we saw in June.

The voter registration deadline is just a little more than two months away on October 5th. To check you’re registration status you can go online to govoteky.com.

