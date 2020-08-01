Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 572 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported Saturday

Eleven new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
Eleven new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 572 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 30,723 cases. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.22%.

“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” said Gov. Beshear.

Eleven new cases were from children ages 3 and younger.

The Governor also reported five new deaths today. 740 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus.

They include three men from Oldham County, ages 55, 61, and 67, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, and an 84-year-old woman from Simpson County.

“We’re nearly five months into this global pandemic reaching Kentucky, but the last few weeks we saw a big growth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This past week, Gov. Beshear reminded us that if we have plans to travel to a state where the rate of positive cases is 15% or higher, we need to change these plans. If someone travels to one those states anyway, then when they return to Kentucky they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 638,772 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but a big part of this is about the decisions made and behaviors practiced by every one of us as individuals,” said Stack. “Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission. Until we get a vaccine or cure to neutralize this threat, we all must continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking Saturday’s severe weather threat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening and into parts of tonight with some storms potentially becoming severe

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Amy McGrath kicks off statewide voter campaign initiative in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With less than one hundred days until election day, many campaigns are revving up. Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath started the morning at the Fayette Courthouse in Lexington. She's focusing on helping previously disenfranchised voters get registered.

News

Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during the month of July.

News

One charged with DUI following Laurel Co. crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One man is in the Laurel County Detention Center after a two-vehicle crash along KY 30 on Thursday morning.

News

Sheriff: Madison Co. traffic stop ends in drug charges, assault of deputy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two men are behind bars after being stopped along Westover Avenue in Richmond for an equipment violation.

News

One seriously injured in I-75 crash in Lexington

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman is fighting for her life after a crash along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

News

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.