Gov. Beshear: 572 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 572 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 30,723 cases. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.22%.

“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” said Gov. Beshear.

Eleven new cases were from children ages 3 and younger.

The Governor also reported five new deaths today. 740 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus.

They include three men from Oldham County, ages 55, 61, and 67, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, and an 84-year-old woman from Simpson County.

“We’re nearly five months into this global pandemic reaching Kentucky, but the last few weeks we saw a big growth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This past week, Gov. Beshear reminded us that if we have plans to travel to a state where the rate of positive cases is 15% or higher, we need to change these plans. If someone travels to one those states anyway, then when they return to Kentucky they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 638,772 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but a big part of this is about the decisions made and behaviors practiced by every one of us as individuals,” said Stack. “Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission. Until we get a vaccine or cure to neutralize this threat, we all must continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”

