Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during the month of July.

A Facebook post from the health department says there were a total of 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 released during July. That brings the total of Lexington cases up to 3,255.

In all, from March 8 (the date of the first case in Fayette County,) through June 30, 1,553 cases were reported.

July also brought 17 deaths tied to COVID-19. Lexington has had 46 deaths total during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city’s highest one-day totals were also all in July, with two-thirds of the month seeing increases of 46 or more cases.

The health department continues to urge the public to regularly wash hands, avoid close contact with others, and wear a face covering in public in order to slow the spread of the virus.

