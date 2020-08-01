Advertisement

Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County released a COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 4. (CDC)
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County released a COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 4. (CDC)(WJHG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during the month of July.

A Facebook post from the health department says there were a total of 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 released during July. That brings the total of Lexington cases up to 3,255.

In all, from March 8 (the date of the first case in Fayette County,) through June 30, 1,553 cases were reported.

July also brought 17 deaths tied to COVID-19. Lexington has had 46 deaths total during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city’s highest one-day totals were also all in July, with two-thirds of the month seeing increases of 46 or more cases.

The health department continues to urge the public to regularly wash hands, avoid close contact with others, and wear a face covering in public in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One charged with DUI following Laurel Co. crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One man is in the Laurel County Detention Center after a two-vehicle crash along KY 30 on Thursday morning.

News

Sheriff: Madison Co. traffic stop ends in drug charges, assault of deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two men are behind bars after being stopped along Westover Avenue in Richmond for an equipment violation.

News

One seriously injured in I-75 crash in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman is fighting for her life after a crash along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Latest News

News

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

News

Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Julie Watson
A total of 16 troops were on board when the amphibious assault vehicle started taking in water more than half a mile from the shores of San Clemente Island on Thursday evening.

News

A trail of 1,000 miles: Kentucky Adventure Tour brings tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
All throughout Eastern Kentucky runs the Kentucky Adventure tour, more than 1,000 miles across the hills and mountains.

News

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Mattingly
Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.