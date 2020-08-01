Improbable wins Whitney for Baffert at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Improbable won the $750,000 Whitney at Saratoga, making Bob Baffert the first trainer to notch back-to-back victories in the Grade 1 race since 1994-95.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Improbable ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.65.

The 4-year-old colt paid $8.50, $4.50 and $2.70.

He earned an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

