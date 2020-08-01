Advertisement

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

source: MGN Image
source: MGN Image(MGN Image)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition wants Sen. Mitch McConnell to back the RESTAURANTS Act and add it to the next stimulus package.

McConnell has introduced the HEALS act which would provide more Paycheck Protection Program funding.

This comes after Governor Andy Beshear rolled back restaurant capacity to 25 percent and closed bars for two weeks.

Chef Ranada Riley is no stranger to change. Just two months ago, she closed up shop at Ranada’s Bistro and Bar. Now she’s the brains behind her new business: Ranada’s Kitchen.

“76 percent of new restaurants close their first 2 years and the margins are very slim, but if you make 13 cents on the dollar, you’re doing everything right,” she said.

She agrees with other restaurant owners who argue another PPP loan wouldn’t cut it.

She received it at her former joint.

“It scratched the surface,” Riley said. “For what we’ve gone through, I know sales at the bistro dipped 80 some percent and steadily bringing that up, it’s tough.”

She said the way restaurants have to operate now, on top of low sales, is costly.

“There’s an expense to all of the foil and the pans and everything.”

Chef Ouita Michel said as it stands, people will continue to lose their livelihood.

“These business owners and the suppliers who work with them are looking at the empty seats and doing the math. How will they pay their bills if they can’t open their businesses? The current HEALS act doesn’t fully address those concerns. Loans cannot be the only solution to indefinite closure. The $120 billion revitalization fund proposed in the RESTAURANTS Act is the only way we will make it through this crisis,” Michel said in a virtual call Friday morning.

Riley said she’s not banking on the federal aid.

“I have to think worst case scenario, I can’t put all my eggs in one basket, I believe a lot in sweat equity.”

She doesn’t want to see her peers’ restaurants on the chopping block either.

“We’re here to help one another, at the end of the day, we’re competing against a pandemic,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Julie Watson
A total of 16 troops were on board when the amphibious assault vehicle started taking in water more than half a mile from the shores of San Clemente Island on Thursday evening.

News

A trail of 1,000 miles: Kentucky Adventure Tour brings tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
All throughout Eastern Kentucky runs the Kentucky Adventure tour, more than 1,000 miles across the hills and mountains.

News

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Mattingly
Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Easter Seals Cardinal Hill buying old Shriners property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Easter Seals Carinal Hill says it’s planning to purchase the Richmond Road property. It’s been on the market for about four years now.

Lexington

Doctors warn COVID-19 could cause long term effects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many are fearful of catching COVID-19, but for some, the battle with the virus could be just the beginning. Experts warn many are having on-going complications after they’ve gotten rid of the infection.