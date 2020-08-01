Advertisement

Louisville Zoo preps for week-long birthday party for 1-year-old elephant calf

A week of celebration kicks off Sunday, August 2.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – The Louisville Zoo will kick off a week-long celebration for ‘Fitz” as the elephant calf turns one this weekend.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday with a Facebook Live event that will feature Fitz opening his gifts – watermelon and bananas prepared to look like presents. Click here to visit the Zoo’s Facebook page.

Zoo staff will be on hand to discuss Fitz’s growth since birth and will sing “Happy Birthday” to the elephant.

Fitz’s mother, Mikki, gave birth to Fitz one year ago this August 2. Fitz was the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in its 50-year history.

