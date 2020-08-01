Advertisement

Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

USMC logo. Courtesy MGN/USMC
USMC logo. Courtesy MGN/USMC (KKTV)
By Julie Watson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Officials say a military seafaring assault vehicle that sank off the coast of Southern California is under hundreds of feet of water, complicating efforts to reach the landing craft as crews search for eight missing troops. The Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, said Friday that he was suspending waterborne operations of all amphibious assault vehicles across the branch until the cause of the accident is determined. A total of 16 troops were on board when the amphibious assault vehicle started taking in water more than half a mile from the shores of San Clemente Island on Thursday evening. Of the eight people who escaped, one later died and two remain hospitalized.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

News

A trail of 1,000 miles: Kentucky Adventure Tour brings tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
All throughout Eastern Kentucky runs the Kentucky Adventure tour, more than 1,000 miles across the hills and mountains.

News

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Mattingly
Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Easter Seals Cardinal Hill buying old Shriners property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Easter Seals Carinal Hill says it’s planning to purchase the Richmond Road property. It’s been on the market for about four years now.

Lexington

Doctors warn COVID-19 could cause long term effects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many are fearful of catching COVID-19, but for some, the battle with the virus could be just the beginning. Experts warn many are having on-going complications after they’ve gotten rid of the infection.