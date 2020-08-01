One charged with DUI following Laurel Co. crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – One man is in the Laurel County Detention Center after a two-vehicle crash along KY 30 on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff, it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Investigators say a Chevrolet Aveo was headed southbound when it swerved into the northbound lane, colliding with a GMC pickup and trailer.

The trailer was knocked off its double axles in the crash, though no one was injured in the collision.

Investigators say the driver of the Aveo, 54-year-old Ronnie Hoskins was determined to be under the influence, and was reportedly swerving all over the roadway, speeding, and talking on a cell phone at the time of the collision.

Deputies also say they found rolling papers and a crushed pill on Hoskins.

He was charged with DUI, operating on a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance, among other offenses.

