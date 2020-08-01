One seriously injured in I-75 crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is fighting for her life after a crash along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Police say they were called out to northbound I-75 at mile marker 100 near the Old Richmond Road exit just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who had been ejected from her vehicle after hitting an embankment.

Investigators say the woman sustained serious injuries. Crews were on the scene for hours trying to determine what caused the crash. The road has since reopened.

