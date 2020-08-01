Advertisement

One seriously injured in I-75 crash in Lexington

Investigators say a woman was thrown from her vehicle in the crash.
Investigators say a woman was thrown from her vehicle in the crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is fighting for her life after a crash along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Police say they were called out to northbound I-75 at mile marker 100 near the Old Richmond Road exit just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who had been ejected from her vehicle after hitting an embankment.

Investigators say the woman sustained serious injuries. Crews were on the scene for hours trying to determine what caused the crash. The road has since reopened.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

