Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Laura Frederick was crossing the dimly-lit roadway around 12:15 a.m. when she walked in front of a southbound pickup truck.
Frederick was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured in the crash.
No charges have been filed.
