Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Laura Frederick was crossing the dimly-lit roadway around 12:15 a.m. when she walked in front of a southbound pickup truck.

Frederick was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured in the crash.

No charges have been filed.

