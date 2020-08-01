Advertisement

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking public sector job losses, a study by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) shows Kentuckians losing government jobs at a rate greater than in any neighboring states. Losses are attributed to declining revenues and disruptions from COVID-19.

Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

“When you look at the number of months and the fact that we’re going to continue with this, it’s not like, OK we just need to hang on for another month or two, and then by the last quarter, we’re going to be able to recover. It’s not going to be that way,” David Smith, the executive director of the Kentucky Association of State Employees, said.

Using numbers from June’s National Jobs Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, EPI calculated the large majority of public job losses in Kentucky, with 72% of them coming from education budgets with a direct impact on local economies.

“When social workers and teachers and bus drivers no longer have the income to spend at local restaurants and hardware stores,” Jason Bailey, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy Executive Director said, “there will be layoffs at those private businesses as well.”

State and local governments in Kentucky have cut more than 28,000 jobs since the coronavirus hit, according to EPI, a ten percent drop ranking Kentucky ninth in the nation. State and local leaders continue to appeal for more federal relief.

“Governor Beshear is calling for Congress to pass a budget stabilization bill for both state and local governments,” Beshear’s communication director, Crystal Staley, said. “The previous round of funding cannot be used for stabilization, meaning it cannot be used to support education or other critical needs of the commonwealth.”

Representative John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress, accuses Republicans of failing to act on a proposal to send $970 billion more to state and local governments.

“If that number is too large, then the Republicans need to come back with another number,” Yarmuth said. “What Republicans have said so far is basically we don’t believe state and local governments need any help.”

A statement from Senator Mitch McConnell’s office said $1.7 billion has already been sent to state and local governments in Kentucky with $133 million going to Louisville.

“Governor Beshear and Mayor Fischer have not spent about 94% of the money Congress has already sent them,” the statement said.

“The funding will be fully expended by the deadline at the end of the year,” Jean Porter, the spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, said. “Given that health and economic issues will remain on January 1, 2021, it is imperative that Congress provide the additional assistance necessary to fund first responders working to contain this terrible pandemic.”

Porter said the city has not cut any positions due to COVID-19, and though she also explained that 119 employees are still on furlough, most are school traffic guards.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Easter Seals Cardinal Hill buying old Shriners property

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Easter Seals Carinal Hill says it’s planning to purchase the Richmond Road property. It’s been on the market for about four years now.

Lexington

Doctors warn COVID-19 could cause long term effects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many are fearful of catching COVID-19, but for some, the battle with the virus could be just the beginning. Experts warn many are having on-going complications after they’ve gotten rid of the infection.

News

Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 cases pass 30K, positivity rate decreases for third straight day

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

One person injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Retired police officer gives insight on de-escalation training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Retired Police Officer, Don Evans, worked for the Lexington Police Department for more than 20 years. He says he’s pretty much seen it all now, but for those just starting out, it’s a different story.

News

Rowan County Schools working to help students with internet for virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
The district says they still have more to accomplish ahead of their August 26 first day of school. One challenge revolves around internet -- or the lack of in parts of rural Rowan County.