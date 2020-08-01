Advertisement

Sheriff: Madison Co. traffic stop ends in drug charges, assault of deputy

Cammie Neeley (l,) and James Chenault (r,) face multiple charges after a traffic stop in Richmond.
Cammie Neeley (l,) and James Chenault (r,) face multiple charges after a traffic stop in Richmond.(WKYT/Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Two men are behind bars after being stopped along Westover Avenue in Richmond for an equipment violation.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

During the traffic stop, deputies determined the driver, 26-year-old James Chenault had acrive warrants for his arrest.

A K-9 unit was deployed at the scene, leading to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Chenault was charged with improper equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, along with his other active warrants.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Cammie Neeley assaulted a deputy while being placed under arrest. A taser was deployed on Neeley, who was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

Both were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The deputy who was assaulted was treated and released from Baptist Health Richmond.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One seriously injured in I-75 crash in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman is fighting for her life after a crash along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Regional

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

News

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

Latest News

News

Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Julie Watson
A total of 16 troops were on board when the amphibious assault vehicle started taking in water more than half a mile from the shores of San Clemente Island on Thursday evening.

News

A trail of 1,000 miles: Kentucky Adventure Tour brings tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
All throughout Eastern Kentucky runs the Kentucky Adventure tour, more than 1,000 miles across the hills and mountains.

News

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Mattingly
Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 15 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago