Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar
The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length to win the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds.
The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
