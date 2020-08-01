Advertisement

Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar

The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Thousand Words wins the Shared Belief.
Thousand Words wins the Shared Belief.(Benoit Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length to win the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds.

The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

