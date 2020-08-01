Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length to win the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

THOUSAND WORDS gets the victory over Honor A.P. in the Shared Belief Stakes @delmarracing! Abel Cedillo aboard for Trainer Bob Baffert & Albaugh Family Stables & @SpendthriftFarm! #Roadtothederby pic.twitter.com/rRKobm55SB — TVG (@TVG) August 1, 2020

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds.

The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's already a winning afternoon for Trainer Bob Baffert! He shares his thoughts on the performance of Thousand Words in the Shared Belief Stakes @delmarracing: pic.twitter.com/yIJxy0ZKUM — TVG (@TVG) August 1, 2020

