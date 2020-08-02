Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Below average feel to start August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As another system moves in and out of our region, a below-average feel will continue through this first week of August and possibly beyond.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll keep things mostly on the dry side. A stray shower or two will be possible tonight with another incoming system, but they should pass reasonably quickly. Temperatures will cool through the 70s this evening and into the 60s by late tonight, making for a nice feel. Light to moderate winds will remain around with partly cloudy skies as well.

By Monday, another system will be making its way into our region, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. We aren’t worried about any severe weather, but this rain will be welcomed as many areas still need more rain after such a relatively dry month in July. Morning temperatures will start in the mid to lower 60s, by the afternoon highs will only reach into the mid to lower 80s coming in below average. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening hours before moving out Monday night.

We’ll keep isolated daily rain chances around through the rest of the week, but most days will feature plenty of dry time. Any dry time we get will be great to get outdoors because we’ll continue to see below-average temperatures throughout the week. Highs will range from the mid to lower 80s to even seeing some days only reach into the upper 70s. By the end of the week and into next weekend, another system could move in, which will increase the rain chances and keep temperatures down next week.

