Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 in the first restart game for both teams.

Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 55.6 percent from the field.

Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for the Nuggets.

Denver played without injured guards Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Gary Harris.

Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem while coaches and players around him kneeled. Leonard says he stood out of respect for the U.S. military.

