Gilgeous-Alexander scores 19 to help Thunder top Jazz 110-94

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari added 15 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City shot 53 percent from the field. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 13 points. Utah shot 39 percent from the field. The teams were set to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip.

That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.

