Gov. Beshear: 463 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 463 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 31,185 cases.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” the Governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

The Governor also reported two new deaths. 742 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus.

Sunday’s deaths include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“This is a pivotal time for Kentuckians. Tomorrow, we begin a new week in a new month, a month in which we will implement Healthy At School guidelines as students and teachers return to classrooms,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

