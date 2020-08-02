Lexington Legends beat Florence Y’alls at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Battle of the Bourbon Trail has led to Lexington.

On Saturday night, the Lexington Legends took on the Florence Y’alls for the Legends’ home-opener.

The teams were tied at 1 for most of the game, but at the bottom of the eighth, three runs led the Legends to a 4-1 lead.

The Y’alls managed a rally at the top of the ninth, but couldn’t catch the Legends, with the final score of 4-3.

The teams will continue facing off for the next six weeks.

Sunday evening, the Leyendas make their Whitaker Bank Ballpark debut. Game time is 5:05 p.m. against the Florence Freedom. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for socially-distanced family playtime on the field.

