Advertisement

Lexington Legends beat Florence Y’alls at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

The Lexington Legends managed to beat back a late-game surge from the Y'alls to win the game.
The Lexington Legends managed to beat back a late-game surge from the Y'alls to win the game.(WKYT/Lexington Legends)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Battle of the Bourbon Trail has led to Lexington.

On Saturday night, the Lexington Legends took on the Florence Y’alls for the Legends’ home-opener.

The teams were tied at 1 for most of the game, but at the bottom of the eighth, three runs led the Legends to a 4-1 lead.

The Y’alls managed a rally at the top of the ninth, but couldn’t catch the Legends, with the final score of 4-3.

The teams will continue facing off for the next six weeks.

Sunday evening, the Leyendas make their Whitaker Bank Ballpark debut. Game time is 5:05 p.m. against the Florence Freedom. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for socially-distanced family playtime on the field.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Adebayo added nine rebounds and six assists.

Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 19 to help Thunder top Jazz 110-94

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma City shot 53 percent from the field.

Sports

Improbable wins Whitney for Baffert at Saratoga

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He earned an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Sports

Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Latest News

Sports

Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

Sports

Davis scores 34, Lakers top Clippers 103-101

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
Anthony Davis scored 34 points, adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

News

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Sports

King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

Sports

Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By JOE KAY
Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.