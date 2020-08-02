Advertisement

Lexington officials continue conversations on injustice and proper policing

Participants in Mayor Linda Gorton's Commission for Racial Justice and Equality discuss issues facing the city.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lexington is making moves to further the cause of racial justice.  This upcoming week public officials have schedules full of important discussions. Both the city and the police department want to hear from the public.

The third and final virtual town hall meeting is at 6:30 pm Tuesday.  Multiple subcommittees will take center stage. They include justice and accountability, housing and gentrification, and the law enforcement.  

“We need everybody to the fight while we are working to change policy and we are working to change things from the top down, there’s a lot of work a lot of service that we can do from the ground up,” subcommittee member Devine Carama says.

Carama hopes temporary protests will lead to more permanent policy changes.  

“One that emotion’s gone a lot of the young people kind of lose that energy because they don’t have the information. They know that their parents are broke, their grandparents are broke, and their great grandparents are broke, they don’t know why, they don’t know the complexities of the issues they are even fighting for, so I think it’s up to those of us that do understand what is going on. We got to pass that buck down to our young people so they informed, cause that’s what will sustain their energy,” Carama says.

The Lexington Police Department also wants to continue the conversation. They’re asking for feedback on interactions and policies through a public phone-in session Monday afternoon.  It seems timely because of protests, but the call is actually part of the department’s national accreditation process.  

Through all of this, protest organizers are still not satisfied.  They say they’ll continue planning their own demonstrations.  

The city is asking for feedback on how to bring about racial equality in Lexington until August 14th.    

The housing and gentrification subcommittee is seeking input through a survey that runs until August 4th.  To participate you can go to https://docs.google.com/…/1IeyXp3W-edU3jCQQYJ49mRn6w0b…/edit.

