Louisville grandmother upset with school’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ marquee

A grandmother wants Hazelwood Elementary to remove the Black Lives Matter message on their digital marquee.
A grandmother wants Hazelwood Elementary to remove the Black Lives Matter message on their digital marquee.(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A Louisville woman is accusing a school of promoting discrimination.

According to sister-station WAVE 3 News, Vickie Cox is asking Hazelwood Elementary to remove a message from the school’s digital marquee.

Vickie Cox, who also went to Hazelwood Elementary now has two grandchildren that attend the school.

She says she was shocked to see a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign running on the school building’s digital display, and believes the sign isn’t fair to students who aren’t Black.

“I want that sign down,” says Cox. “I don’t want my grandkids going to that school and seeing that, and they’re mixed. I still don’t want them seeing it.”

A release from the school district states, “In Jefferson County Public Schools we believe in providing an inclusive environment for all students. Our district is one of only a few in the country that has a Racial Equity Policy and plan. It is our mission to reduce achievement and opportunity gaps by creating a system that celebrates diversity.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

