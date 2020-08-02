LPD: Community input needed for Lexington Police accreditation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Lexington Police Department is looking for input from the public.

The department is inviting people in Lexington to give feedback about officer interactions and policies and make department-related suggestions.

The input is an important part of the department’s national accreditation process.

“For more than 25 years, Lexington Police has met national standards established by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA),” Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “In recent weeks, the public has had several opportunities to share their comments about Lexington Police. We appreciate that feedback, and hope residents will also voice their thoughts with CALEA assessors as our department seeks re-accreditation.”

Members of the public can give their input during a phone-in session being held Monday, August 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The number to call is (859) 797-9020.

Written comments may also be sent via email at charleswalters10@outlook.com, or through traditional mail to the following address:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

