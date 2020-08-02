Need help combing through the digital stacks? Book a virtual librarian!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Lexington Public Library is offering some digital help to researchers of all kinds in the form of a virtual librarian.

A Facebook post from the library says virtual librarians can assist with genealogical searches, resume writing, and job applications. They can also provide help familiarizing participants with how to use the library’s digital collections.

Appointments are being taken Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The average session with a virtual librarian runs from 30 to 45 minutes.

Those interested can call (859) 231-5500, or click here.

