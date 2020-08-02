Advertisement

Police working fatal crash on Russell Cave Road

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Russell Cave Road near Iron Works Pike, according to the Kentucky Traffic Cabinet.

The Fayette County coroner has been called to the scene.

Detours have been set up. Inbound traffic will take Iron Works Pike and outbound traffic will take Faulkner Road.

The traffic cabinet expects the road to be closed for at least two hours.

