Police working fatal crash on Russell Cave Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Russell Cave Road near Iron Works Pike, according to the Kentucky Traffic Cabinet.

The Fayette County coroner has been called to the scene.

Detours have been set up. Inbound traffic will take Iron Works Pike and outbound traffic will take Faulkner Road.

The traffic cabinet expects the road to be closed for at least two hours.

